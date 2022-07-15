The US Marshals Service is asking for help to located a registered sex offender from Southeast Idaho.
According to the Marshals, Jonathan Ish - from Fort Hall - is wanted for violating, and absconding from, federal probation.
Ish was convicted of sex crimes in 2004 and is a registered sex offender. Most recently, the Marshals said he was also convicted of aggravated assault.
Ish is Native American, approximately 6' 2" and 360 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He answers to the nickname "The Biggie Biggie."
The US Marshals Service believes he is in the Fort Hall, Pocatello, or Blackfoot region.
Because of his violent history, Ish should be considered dangerous and could possibly be armed.
If you see him, do not approach. Contact the US Marshals immediately at 208-317-2904. You can also contact local law enforcement.
The US Marshals Service also wants to remind the public that anyone helping or hiding Ish is subject to face federal charges also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.