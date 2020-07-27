Video camera will be allowed to livestream preliminary hearings for Chad and Lori Daybell

Judge Faren Eddins denied the state's motion to ban video cameras from livestreaming the preliminary hearings of Chad and Lori Daybell.
Prosecutor Rob Woods stated allowing a livestream of the proceedings could create biased among potential jurors in future court dates. He did not ask the hearings to be sealed, which would give the public access to the court proceedings after they were finished.
Mark Means and John Prior, the attorneys for Lori and Chad, both disagreed with the state's motion.
Each attorney stated that media attention and public interest in their clients' cases have already gained a large following and would not benefit from having the preliminary closed off from the public.
Both attorneys also agreed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public access to the courthouse is limited and allowing a livestream of the hearing would protect the public's right to watch the proceedings.
Earlier in the month, the judge granted access to two media entities to both preliminary hearings. One to take still photos and the other to videotape. After listening to the prosecution and defense, he decided to adhere to his original ruling.
