Police re-capture fugitive after escaping from custody earlier in the day
Police have re-captured Samiir “Sam” Afraid of Bear after he was captured Thursday morning in the 100 block of Adams Street in Chubbuck. The suspect fled on foot while handcuffed.
Afraid of Bear is wanted for failure to appear on burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery charges out of Bingham County. Police believed that while he was on the run that he was armed and dangerous. A cash reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.
