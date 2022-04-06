On Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 36, in Bannock County. A 45 year old male from San Luis Obisbo, California, was travelling south in the northbound lanes in a 2019 Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck a small Toyota SUV being driven by a 21 year old male from Rexburg. The Volkswagen then struck a Ford pickup driven by a 34 year old male from Idaho Falls.
The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
