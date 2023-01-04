Bryan Kohberger is now back in Idaho...
Kohberger was flown into the Pullman-Moscow regional airport around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Then he was driven by police escort to Lata County Jail where authorities say he will be evaluated and housed for the night.
No date has been confirmed for his initial court appearance but it is likely it will be sometime tomorrow.
He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary.
Also -- last night, a Latah County judge issued a dissemination -- or gag order -- in the case.
That means Moscow police and other law enforcement can no longer communicate with the public or media or share information about the case.
The order also applies to prosecution and defense teams.
The goal of a gag order is to protect the integrity of the case - and not taint a possible jury.
