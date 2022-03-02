A local dessert shop is back, in a bigger way.
Cakes and Shakes owners, Chad and Kayla Cranor originally opened their dessert stand three years ago in a trailer. However, that trailer was destroyed a couple of years ago.
They thought that would be the end of their business but they didn’t give up.
“Our Facebook page kept growing, and so, after some thought we decided that we wanted a year round operation and that’s what brought up this idea we would find a good location and signed a lease, and that’s what brought us to the point we are at now,” Said owner Chad Cranor.
Just three weeks ago the Cranor’s opened up a permanent location on Benton street in Pocatello. They decided to re-open Cakes and Shakes because they realized that it was unique to the community.
“We didn't feel like there was something like this in town, kind of a unique thing, and so, we wanted to bring sweet treats to Pocatello,” said Chad.
Cakes and Shakes is known best for their extreme milkshakes. that is milkshakes topped with donuts, brownies, and pieces of cake.
Chad says he enjoys owning cakes and shakes because it is more time he gets to spend with his family.
“Well, it is something I can do with my kids, to teach them work ethic. My boy is my cashier when I don't have anyone else to work the job and I enjoy that he can do something with me to earn money.”
Cakes and Shakes is located at 624 E. Benton street and they are open Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Friday's from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
