After over three decades serving in the Bannock County Detention Center, Captain Tad Bybee is hanging up his badge, one last time.
Family, friends, coworkers, and members of the community gathered at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday afternoon to wish Captain Bybee a happy retirement and thank him for all of his service over the years.
“Tad did it right and he is an example to emulate for anyone else who is going to take his spot. There are big shoes to fill but I think he has prepared people the right way to take that on, and that I do know,” said Bannock County Sheriff, Tony Manu.
Captain Tad Bybee joined the detention division in October of 1990 and is now retiring as the highest-ranking deputy in the division.
“It is a stressful job, you’ve got to work together as a team, it is service oriented, making sure you are taking care of the public, for my career it was the inmates, so I just always paid attention and worked hard,” Said Bybee.
During his time at the sheriff’s office, Bybee received several recognitions for his service, including the public safety officer medal of valor, outstanding officer award, distinguished service medal, and outstanding community service award.
“I will miss the guys that I work with and the comradery that we have,” Bybee said.
Bybee's future plans include traveling and spending time with his family outdoors.
