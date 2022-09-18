On Saturday, hundreds of friends, family and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of the late Senator Mark Nye.
Admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, opened the ceremony praising Nye’s generosity and dedication to the university.
Nye was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014 where he served one term.
In 2016 he was elected to the Senate where he served three terms. Nye announced his retirement from the senate prior to his passing.
Nye passed away on July 16 at the age of 76.
His wife Eva was appointed to his Senate seat by Governor Brad Little.
