The Bannock Humane Society has announced their annual Christmas for the Animals event...
The event will be Saturday, December 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bannock Humane Society at 850 Barton road.
There will be a bake sale, handmade gifts available for purchase, as well as raffles and a silent auction.
There will also be pictures with “Santa Paws” where you can bring your pet to have their picture taken with Santa Paws, that will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"Christmas for the animals is our largest fundraiser of the year, so we hope everyone in the community can come out and support and bring your animals with you and come get your picture with Santa Paws," said Bill Angle, the Bannock Humane Society President.
All of the proceeds will help benefit all of the animals at the Bannock Humane Society...
For more information on this event you can visit bannockhumanesociety.org.
