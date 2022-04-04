Into a story we’ve been following since the beginning, the new Chubbuck Animal Control facility has made a lot of progress.
For over 4 years, the plan to build a new Chubbuck Animal Control facility has been in the works. Since the groundbreaking last September, the facility has made a lot of progress.
“It is coming along good, once we got through some of the weather issues we had, this winter, a lot of moisture in the ground, and in the late fall, once that settled down then construction was able to get underway with the concrete, and the concrete pad, and so since that’s been put in, the cinder block walls went up fast over the last couple of weeks,” Chubbuck Police Chief, Bill Guiberson said.
The nearly 2-million dollar, 3,600 square foot facility will be double the size of the current one. There will be a fenced-in grass area where people will be able to interact with the shelter animals. There will also be twice as many kennels, and a public animal viewing area is also being added for those who would like to see the adoptable pets.
“One of the big pluses that we are looking forward to is that our current facility is actually back in our city maintenance yard. So when people come to the animal control center they have to go back through the maintenance yard to even find it. And this will be up front, it will be a facility that is more of a storefront on Yellowstone. And then we will have an area where we can have cats and dogs that are up for adoption and people can come in and look at them,” Said Guiberson.
Despite the current facilities lack of amenities for both staff and the animals, Guiberson said the animal control staff does a great job reuniting pets with their owners, but also mentioned that this new facility is something that has been needed for a long time.
“You know when you look at our old facility, it just really wasn’t meeting the needs and it had been remodeled at least one time. We’ve had some structural issues with it, so it was really just time for a new facility to serve the community for many years to come.”
Chief Guiberson said the new facility is expected to open sometime in July.
