Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Arco Desert, Snake Plain, eastern Magic Valley, south central highlands, and Bear Lake, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, Heyburn, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, and Montpelier. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving for high profile vehicles and patchy blowing dust are expected. Loose outdoor objects will blow around. Isolated power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&