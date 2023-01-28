City of Pocatello Commitment to Community in Wake of Tyre Nichols Death

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Victor, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&