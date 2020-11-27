Idaho Falls will be lighting up Civitan Plaza Friday night.
According to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, this year's annual Christmas tree lighting will be virtual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Friday night. This year's theme is "Honoring Idaho's Brave." The tree will feature red, white and blue decorations, as well as an ornament representing each branch of service. Idaho service members killed in action will also be represented with a purple ribbon.
Other trees in Civitan Plaza have been decorated by local schools and organizations. Those can be viewed by the public throughout the holiday season.
Friday night's tree lighting can be watched via live stream on the IFDDC Facebook page.
Every Saturday through Christmas, downtown Idaho Falls will be offering horse-drawn trolley rides from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Only families will ride together in the trolleys. While potentially waiting in line, social distancing and other safety precautions will also be enforced.
