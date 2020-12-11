Community donations have been pouring in for the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial in downtown Boise.
On Monday night or early Tuesday morning, the memorial was vandalized with signs showing Nazi swastika symbols, saying "We are here."
Since then, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said it has received more than $8,000 in community donations from more than 100 donors. That was in less than 24 hours, the center added. And donations continue to pour in.
The founder and CEO of Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, also announced he was donating an additional $20,000 to the center.
The money will be used to install a security system around the memorial. And Wassmuth said additional money will go toward further education efforts to prevent racism and hatred in the community.
Also since the vandalism, community members have put up flowers and signs reading "We choose love" around the memorial.
The Idaho Anne Frank Memorial was dedicated in 2002 and is the only one in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.