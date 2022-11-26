To fit right in with small business Saturday, Saturday was the 6th annual Crafts and Drafts event at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
There were 18 local crafters and small businesses this year. everything from home made candles made from recycled glass, handmade jewelry, woodworking and pottery to wall art, local honey and hand-made mittens.
It was a great afternoon to enjoy your favorite beer while doing a bit of Christmas shopping.
The fair ran Saturday from noon to five p-m, and was packed from the start to the end of the event.
"I think bringing all of the local businesses together is what makes this event so special for me. I mean all of these people have worked so hard to create these gifts and these pieces of art and getting the community together to support us is huge, it is actually magical," said Lucas Bunzow, the Crafts and Drafts Coordinator.
If you weren't able to make it to the event on Saturday but still want to check out the local businesses that were there you can visit www.bunzowglass.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.