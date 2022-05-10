Local first responders are forming a support team to help each other recover from traumatic incidents.
The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Greater Idaho Healthcare Coalition to host a critical incident stress management, better known as, CISM Training, with the goal to establish a regional CISM team to provide support to first responders who encounter traumatic events while on the job. Today was the first out of three days of the course.
“This gives them the opportunity to identify some of the potential oncoming issues with stress, PTSD, suicide intervention, and it gives them an avenue to reach out and get the support and help that they need,” said Wes Jones, the Bannock County Emergency Director.
The CISM team will use a peer support system to help mitigate the impact of a traumatic event, accelerate the recovery process, and find additional support services if needed. They will serve not only their fellow first responders, but also members of the public who have experienced a crisis, trauma, or tragedy. Eighty first responders from the Bannock County Local Emergency Planning Committee, the Greater Idaho Healthcare Coalition, and several public safety organizations throughout the region are attending the course.
“My goal with this training was to bring it to Southeast Idaho because once i identified a need for it here, the goal is to be able to have it not just for first responders throughout Southeast Idaho but to be able to adapt it to the communities too in case there is a traumatic event, say like a school shooting, a bomb threat or an earth quake or something like that,” said Mack Mackrill, a Bannock County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.
Those who complete the course will be part of the volunteer CISM team, which will be based out of Bannock County and can support the region as requested.
