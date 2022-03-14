After extensive research over the last few months, Idaho Falls School District 91 is planning to offer all day kindergarten in all of its elementary schools beginning in the fall of this year.
The district already offers all day kindergarten programs at four elementary schools, but this initiative will expand all day kindergarten to all D91 elementary schools.
The district will use general funds, K-3 literacy funds, special education funds, title funds, and federal grants to make all day kindergarten available districtwide.
In recent years, the number of students entering kindergarten ready to learn in Idaho Falls School District 91 has declined.
This year, only 31 percent of D91’s kindergarteners were at grade level on the fall Idaho reading indicator, compared to 41 percent of kindergarteners statewide.
“The focus is on giving our students more opportunities to learn, it is also going to offer them more enrichment and intervention opportunities, so that whole kindergarten experience is just going to be much, much richer,” Said Margaret Wimborne, Director of Communications for D91.
Registration for kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year is currently underway.
You can sign up on the Idaho Falls School District 91’s website at https://www.d91.k12.id.us/
