Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&