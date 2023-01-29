Just after 12:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the 700 block of west Center street in Pocatello for a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a knife after acting erratic, and was intoxicated.
Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect has been identified as 52 year old Matthew E. Planer of Pocatello. The next of kin has been notified.
No officers were injured during the incident.
This incident is still being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force lead by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
