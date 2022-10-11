Ed Snell’s pharmacy in Pocatello is opening a clinical diabetes center.
They are starting a diabetes prevention and education program.
“We are trying to help impact patients' lives, especially ones with diabetes to keep them at a higher quality of life for longer. And also, make sure that they are educated so they know what they need to do, or what to not do for diabetes and then also with the people that don’t have diabetes yet, so that we educate them so they don’t go down that road,” said Benjamin Snell, the owner of Ed Snell’s Pharmacy.
So far this year, there are a total of 37.3 million people who have diabetes...
Only 28.7 million people are diagnosed, while 8.5 million people are not.
There are a total of 96 million people over 18....and 26.4 million people over age 65 who are pre-diabetic.
“We’d like to try to catch the people who have prediabetes, and get them and educate them so they don’t have to go down the diabetes pathway and that they don’t have to live with the health issues that come along with diabetes.”
The clinic will have a meeting room, a room for A-1C testing, and a room for group education classes.
Snell says that he is looking forward to offering this program to people.
“Seeing the impact that we can have on people. I have seen it in people that have already come and taken the class. We have had people lower their A1C by one point, we have seen people lose 30 to 40 pounds in the prediabetes class. So, just the impact that we can have on a person's life. That excites me more than anything.”
For information on the diabetes program or to sign up you can call the clinic at (208) 232-0049.
