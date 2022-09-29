Jesse Patrick Leigh -- the man accused of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend last October -- made a court appearance Thursday.
It was a motion hearing to review a tape recorder found in a vent of the house that recorded the murder.
Prosecutors filed a motion for analytical and forensic testing of evidence based on the 22-hour recording.
Prosecutors found two different labs that could analyze the tape -- but, the concern is it could be damaged during that process.
The defense argued they did not want the original tape sent to the lab, but the prosecution's copy -- and the judge agreed.
Leigh is charged with two counts of first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon.
His trial date is set for May of 2023.
