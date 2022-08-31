Today is International Overdose Awareness Day… Eastern Idaho Public Health held a Naloxone training this afternoon.
Every year on August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.
The goal is to create an understanding of overdoses, reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths...and create change.
Idaho Drug Overdose Mortality Data from 2021 shows 353 Idahoans died from a drug overdose.
Of those, 152 deaths were specifically tied to a fentanyl overdose.
"152 of these drug overdose deaths involve fentanyl which is a very potent synthetic opioid and 241 of them were reported with opiods of those 353 overdose deaths," said Mallory Johnson, a Health Education Specialist.
On Wednesday, Eastern Idaho Public Health held a drug overdose and prevention training specifically aimed at educating the public about the opioid reversal drug called naloxone -- or narcan.
“Naloxone is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose. So say someone is experiencing an overdose situation, you can administer Naloxone, whether intramuscularly, or intra nasally to help reverse that overdose,” said Johnson.
After administering naloxone, calling EMS is critical in saving someone’s life due to the fact that opioids can still stick to receptors in the brain, and one dose of naloxone doesn’t always detach those receptors.
So where can you get naloxone locally?
“There's lots of places you can get it, you can go to your provider or your pharmacist, they can write you a script and you can get naloxone there. Just be mindful that you would have to pay whatever your insurance is, some insurances do cover it. Soldiers of Hope in Idaho Falls provides it for free, Center for Hope on 530 E. Anderson St. provides it for free. Individuals who want to get it mailed directly to them can contact Idaho Harm Reduction Project, you can call and text them and get it directly to your home,” said Johnson.
For more information on opioids or naloxone you can visit eiph.idaho.gov
