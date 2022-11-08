You still have a few hours left to get your ballots in.... and Bannock County is making sure you can do that securely.
According to the Bannock County Elections office this election has been pretty smooth as far as voting goes…
Throughout the night tonight there will be extra patrols around town to ensure the safety of the ballots and voters.
Election administrators say ballots are secured in a vault with two locked doors.
Bannock County has not seen a lot of issues with election misinformation but administrator Julie Hancock did say there were some texts sent out.
“We have had a few texts go out, telling people the wrong polling locations and that might be just a miscommunication on somebody's part, we don’t send texts out to remind people to go vote. So, I need to figure out where they are coming from. But other than that it has been smooth, a busy day, but smooth,” said Julie Hancock, the Elections Administrator.
Polls close at 8:00 tonight and they will begin counting absentee ballots at 9 p.m.
Due to the time difference, polls don't close in North Idaho until 9 p.m. -- and no results can be publicly released until all polls are closed.
