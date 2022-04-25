A local oral surgery office is starting their first ever scholarship for students across Eastern Idaho.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho right here in Pocatello are promoting kindness with their new Empower Human Kindness Initiative.
They are inviting students to share their stories of how they empower human kindness or how they would like to promote kindness at school or in the community. After the application period, they will select one deserving student recipient to be their empower human kindness ambassador and award them with a $500 scholarship.
“It doesn't have to necessarily be used for a college scholarship, maybe it is a team that is trying to fundraise money for something and they’re doing some great things in our community. Maybe it is a not-for-profit group that is doing some great things in our community. So those are the kinds of things that we want to identify,” said Dr. Mark Baker, an Oral Surgeon at Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho.
From tutoring, volunteering, cleaning local parks, and more, students everywhere are making a difference—Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho want to hear about it. By encouraging students to share their own experiences helping others, they promote kindness and positivity throughout the community.
Students, parents, teachers, coaches, and other community members can nominate a student by submitting a story or video.
“The thing I am most excited for is meeting with kids and understanding what they are doing and encouraging kindness. there are a lot of unkind things in this world and a lot of unkind individuals and things going on in the world, so, this allows us to show kindness and then reward those individuals that are doing that,” said Dr. Shawn Jepsen, an Oral Surgeon at Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho.
Students have until May 5th to apply. To apply to the scholarship you can visit facialandoralsurgery.com/empower
