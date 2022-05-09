Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies continue to deal with an increase in drug cases and overdoses -- specifically fentanyl.
Today Governor Little and his task force held their latest "Esto Perpetua" roundtable discussion at Pocatello City Hall to talk about these issues.
The increase in drug and drug trafficking cases is linked to an uptick in cases involving fentanyl.
In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of all illegal drugs into Idaho.
A handful of state and local law enforcement attended this meeting.
From Pocatello to Power County to Rexburg - all agencies reported an increase in drug arrests, overdoses, and deaths.
They talked about things such as the issue of fentanyl around Idaho, how to prosecute people who have fentanyl, and how law enforcement handles coming into contact with drugs - because fentanyl is so potent.
A dose of fentanyl one one-hundredth of the size of a business card can be fatal.
Pocatello Police Chief, Roger Schei explained just how dangerous the increase is becoming.
“In 2019, we saw zero pills, 2020, zero, last year, approximately 3,000 this year so far, over 10,000 pills we've seen. so the likelihood that you could be killed by one of these pills is 30%. I heard the Governor say this over in Weiser, you have a better chance at playing russian roulette.”
Torey Danner, the County Coroner, also stated that from January to April he responded to 6 fentanyl related deaths, which is an average of 1-2 deaths just in Bannock County due to fentanyl.
