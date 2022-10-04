EZ Furniture has made its way to the Gate City, they are a Utah based furniture store that opened their first Idaho location here in Pocatello in July.
“EZ Furniture is a rent to own, but we do more than just rent to own. If you want to buy something in cash, we have plenty of options, I have new, pre-leased, I also have a variety of options such as living room, bedroom, electronics, appliances. I have got everything right here, and really killer deals right now too,” said Jeff Garcia, the Store Manager.
The unique thing about EZ Furniture is that they offer a new product guarantee program.
“Let’s just say, this couch, for example. You go my full term which would be 30 months, you pay 95% or more on time, once you pay for this couch, I would swap out this set with a brand new set, there is no new contract or anything, this couch would be yours,” said Garcia.
Garcia says there is one thing that sets his store apart from others…
“You know, the home-friendly environment. We don’t just go based upon numbers, you know? I like to actually get to know my customer base. I actually like to make sure that they feel comfortable and welcome in this environment. Anytime they have anything wrong, they know they can come to me.”
Garcia also says that customer satisfaction is very important to him.
“I just want something that is right for you, that you are just happy with, that the item you have is something that you want to cherish for a long time.”
EZ Furniture’s official grand opening opening party is October 20th through the 22nd with a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 20th. There will be games, food trucks, and prizes.
They are located at 2215 Garrett way.
