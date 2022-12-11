A sweet new shop has made its way to Pocatello.
Far Out Fudge has been open for a little over three weeks now.
They offer everything from candy to over a dozen different homemade fudge flavors, everything from plain fudge to raspberry cream, peppermint coco, root beer float and butter beer.
The owner started making donut holes in his spare time, and then began to make fudge, he loved doing it so much he turned it into a business.
The owner of Far Out Fudge has a favorite part about his new adventure...
"Sharing what I love and enjoy with people in the community, it is nice to have people try the stuff I have made and really enjoy it," said Jeremy Breen, the owner of Far Out Fudge
Far Out Fudge is located at 928 n. Main street and they are open Thursday through Saturday.
