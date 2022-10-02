Fatal Crash in Bingham County

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that happened just before 7:30 this Sunday morning at Northbound U.S. 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County.
A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on U.S. 91.
An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill gas station.
The driver of the ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not.
Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
