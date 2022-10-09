Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Saturday just before 7:30pm on I86 at milepost 7, in Cassia County.
A 54-year-old male driver, from Burley, was traveling westbound on I86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median.
The male died from his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.