Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash Sunday, just before 1:30 p.m. on thousand springs grade road, south of Hagerman, in Twin Falls county.
A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on thousand springs grade road in a 1996 van.
The driver of the ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
The man was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
