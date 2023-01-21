Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 9:00 Saturday morning, at northbound US-91 at milepost 120.6, just north of Shelley, in Bonneville County.
A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91.
The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound.
The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole.
The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt.
The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.