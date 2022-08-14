Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday just before midnight, westbound on US-30 at milepost 360 near McCammon.
A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway.
The male was thrown from the motorcycle and some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The male was deceased at the time first responders arrived.
Idaho State Police is looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.
If you have any information, contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-239-9808.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
