Saturday was the February “Sip n' Shop” event at the Liberty Hall Event Center here in Pocatello.
There were 34 vendors at Saturday's event, everything from decorative household items, to personalized gifts.
The Sip n' Shop event is a small business event that brings together the business women in Pocatello.
The event was busy, and had a lot of items for everyone.
“This is just something that is new. We kind of wanted to create a little niche of a smaller community becoming a bigger community and bringing in and coming in to support our local vendors,” said Nikki Waliser, the event coordinator.
