Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho through operation Esto Perpetua.
As part of this effort, Tuesday evening there was a fentanyl town hall meeting at the Pocatello City Hall.
Local officials from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, City of Chubbuck Police Department, Health West, Portneuf Health Trust, Portneuf Medical Center, School District 25, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, and ISU Kasiska Division of Health Science will be present to discuss how to combat illegal drugs.
Pocatello police have seen an increase in deaths, overdoses, and arrests for drugs in the area.
Nowadays, the drug of choice is fentanyl because people are seeking that high.
In 2019 in our community 134 people died from an overdose, in 2020, 164, and in 2021 353 people died of an overdose- that is a 163% increase in three years.
“The most common form of fentanyl we are seeing right now is the street term, “dirty 30’s” or “blues”, and it is a counterfeit oxycodone; it is a blue tablet stamped with an M and a 30. That is by far the most common at this point but that is trending away in our region to fentanyl powder which can greatly differ in color and appearance,” said Lieutenant Nathan Diekemper with the Pocatello Police Department.
This event was an opportunity for the public to express their expectations of the governor’s task force and recommend possible solutions.
The event discussed the effects fentanyl and other drugs have on communities and the trends the public is observing.
This meeting was to define the problem, provide education to the public, and set the table for future discussion.
“When we have these highly addictive drugs that do come into our community, the best thing that we can do is educate our community, which I feel we have done tonight, and frame the problem. But let the community know that we are out there actively looking to disrupt those drug trafficking organizations that are bringing these dangerous substances into our community,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
For more information on the fentanyl crisis across Idaho and in our community, you can visit gov.idaho.gov/operation-esto-perpetua
