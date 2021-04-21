Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected Wednesday. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes may create hazardous conditions for small water craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&