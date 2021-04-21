A Senate panel advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectable cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider.
After passing the Republican-led Senate State Affairs Committee, the measure now goes to the full Senate and has already cleared the House.
