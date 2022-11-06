Saturday was the 'Fill the Food Pantry Party' event.
The event was hosted by Josie's and Greta's food pantry, to make sure local animals do not go hungry.
It was held at Phil Meador Subaru on Yellowstone Avenue from 12 to 5 pm.
There is a trailer in the back of the parking lot that is slowly filling up with food, and supplies for any type of animal you could imagine.
"I feel good knowing that there is a little buffer there in case anyone gets into a bad spot, you know there is food there for a hungry cat, dog, cow, or whatever. They don't have to go hungry and be cold this winter," said Debbie Brooks, the event coordinator.
And it is not too late to donate, you can still drop off any items or cash donations to Phil Meador Subaru at any time.
They will accept food donations for cats, dogs, poultry, ferrets, bunnies, cows, horses or any other kind of animal.
