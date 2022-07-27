There are currently three wildfires burning across the state - and some are human-caused.
The wildfire season has once again made its way to Eastern Idaho.
Heavy winter snowpack causes the amount of fuels to increase...and when summer hits, the grass and trees dry out.
Combined with a dry climate, that's a recipe for a wildfire.
“We can prevent human caused fires and those are the majority of the wildfires that we see. They are caused by unattended campgrounds, discarding cigarette butts out the windows, dragging chains through tall grasses, it is simple things that people can do so we want to make sure that we get the message out to people to tell them what they can do to prevent those human-caused wildfires,” Said Kim Stouse, with the Pocatello Fire Department
With a lot of rural areas across Eastern Idaho, the location of some homes could also be in danger.
But the Pocatello fire department has resources to help.
“If they are in the city of Pocatello, we will come out and do what is called a defensible space assessment to give them some feedback on things that they can do. Biggest thing is, is usually from there home and five feet out we like to limit the amount of combustible materials, we ask that they limb up trees and space them out, so that if we have a ground fire that it prevents it from going up to the top and creating a crown fire that could keep going,” Said Stouse.
During fire season, the fire department urges awareness and extra precautions to prevent fires that could be avoidable...
“If you drive around Pocatello, especially up in the higher elevations, you can see that there are a lot of fuels up there and our number one concern is always the safety of our citizens and preservation of their homes. So, we never want a wildfire to start. Just trying to do what we can to make sure that people are educated and taking necessary steps to hopefully prevent a wildfire or a structure fire from ever happening,” said Stouse.
To sign up for Bannock County Fire emergency notifications you can visit https://bannock.my freealerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.