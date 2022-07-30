For the first year ever, the War Bonnet Roundup held a Mutton Busting qualifying round.
It was held Saturday afternoon at Teton Toyota in Idaho Falls, with vendors, and activities.
It was for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep to see if they have what it takes to make it to Idaho's oldest rodeo next weekend.
There were 10 riders in each of the seven time slots.
The top-scoring riders from each time slot moved on to ride in the war bonnet round up.
They went from 60 kids being able to qualify to ride at the rodeo to 120 kids this year able to qualify.
“What we are looking to accomplish with this event is, we've got Teton Toyota and Idaho Central Credit Union coming together to sponsor this whole event. Not only does it highlight the wonderful things that they do for the rodeo but it also shows that family friendly atmosphere here that they can also find at the rodeo. So it is just kind of consistency for the family to get together, get outside, and being together and making the best of memories," Said Kassi Jones, the War Bonnet Roundup Chairman.
And for those children who did not qualify to ride at the rodeo, they still won a free ticket to watch the rodeo.
