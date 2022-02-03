A local professor has a way of getting Pocatello seniors up and moving twice a week. Each Tuesday and Thursday seniors meet at a local senior center to meet their mobility needs.
A local fitness program for seniors celebrated 16 years Thursday afternoon.
Twice a week for the last sixteen years, room 3 at the Bonneville Senior Center has been a place where local seniors can come and participate in the Fit and Fall Proof classes.
The Fit and Fall Proof program is taught statewide to decrease a person’s fall risk due to weak muscles, limited range of motion, deconditioning or poor balance.
But it couldn’t be done without one person, Cindy Seiger.
Seiger, is an Associate Physical Therapy Professor at ISU and the founder of the Fit and Fall Proof program for the state of Idaho. She has been instructing the class since its first year, volunteering nearly three hours a week. Thursday, her participants surprised her with a party to celebrate her 16th year of instructing.
Seiger says there is so much that she enjoys about teaching these classes.
“It means the world to me. I have developed friendships. we notice so much improvement in people’s abilities and abilities to go out and go on vacation or go out in the garden, or to do so many varied things that they stay safe and healthy.”
Seiger isn’t the only one who enjoys the classes she instructs. Miffy Lane has been participating in the classes for over 6 years and says that Seiger is an amazing instructor.
“She's a very important person in my life, she is very well informed. She never does anything that would hurt anyone physically. She is a great teacher and she has shown us all of the activities to keep each muscle working and all of us are healthier because of this program,” said Lane.
Fit and Fall Proof helps more than 2,400 Idaho adults stay fit, prevent falls, and form lasting friendships. Nearly 7 in 10 participants report improvements in their physical functioning and report an increase in their energy levels.
Seiger has two goals for her participants in each class.
“Number one to have fun, and number two to exercise, to strengthen our balance, to really challenge ourselves so that we can continue to do what we like to do,” Says Seiger.
For more information on the fit and fall proof program you can visit healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
