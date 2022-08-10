Four local boys who spent weeks raising money for the people of Ukraine have returned home from their trip.
During their summer break, four local boys fundraised more than $50,000 through an organization called “To Ukraine With Love” to help the people in Ukraine who lost everything.
They spent 10 days in a city outside the capital of Kyiv building houses for three families who lost their homes in the war.
“The houses were delivered in walls and sectors, so we initially had to lift them off trailers with cranes and we had to hold and position them and that is when we would put them together with nails and screws, and we would put in the insulation but before we did all of that we would have to level out the surface so that the house would be level to the ground,” said Lachlan Haacke, a high school senior.
The boys say their trip was beyond anything they could have imagined.
“It was incredible, amazing, a lot of words that could describe it, tiring, it was an experience that I never thought I would get just to see how other people are and meet other people and cultures, and see how a war torn country is doing. It is just amazing. It is a really great feeling to help people especially when they are appreciating the help that they are getting,” said Jaden Murphy, a high school senior.
Not only were the boys able to help the families get back into a home, they also made an impact on the children as well.
“One of the young boys we were able to help was named Misha. And we were actually able to learn that after his home had been bombed that he was in so much shock that he was unable to speak. It wasn’t until we got there that he was really able to open up to a lot of people and his mom was really thankful towards us, not only for the home that we were able to provide but because we gave her son so much hope,” said Haacke.
The boys also got a glimpse into what life is currently like in Ukraine.
They said that every day air raid sirens would go off and when that happened they had to seek shelter in bunkers until it was clear…
“How much destruction there actually was and how much people were actually affected, I mean I know it sounds horrible to hear that people had lost their homes and family but it is not until you actually see what is going on there that you can actually take in what happened,” said Haacke.
But -- they say the best part of their trip was seeing the families reactions to their new homes.
“Everybody was super emotional, everybody was crying, hugging each other, it was hard for them to believe how total strangers from across the ocean could help this much,” said Chase Miller, an 8th grader.
All four of the boys say they wouldn’t hesitate going back to help more families in the future.
For more information on the organization they fundraised with, go toukrainewithlove.org
