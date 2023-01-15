On Friday, January 13th just after 5:30pm, the Fremont County Sheriff's office received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale in Fremont County.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo.
His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip.
The patient was awake and conscious on first responder arrival. A tourniquet was put in place and the patient was transported to EIRMC via ambulance.
Names are not being released for patient and family privacy.
