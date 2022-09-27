Tuesday was a celebration of a program kick off that has been in the works for over a year now.
The Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Syringa Elementary School to celebrate the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club in the Portneuf valley.
Syringa Elementary School is their temporary location and something that they are all looking forward to.
“I am looking forward to it being a huge success and to growing. We are starting in Syringa Elementary School but our goal is to get into many more schools and have our own separate facilities as well and our summer program. So I am looking forward to it being a big success and taking off,” said Pocatello City Council Woman, Linda Leeuwrik.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of America statistics state that 97% of club teens expect to graduate from high school and 88% expect to complete some kind of post-secondary education.
As of right now there are 34 children who are participating in the Boys and Girls Club program at Syringa Elementary.
“Our goals are to… by January we are going to have an official board of directors and we will bring on a CEO and then come summer of next year we will have our traditional clubs site. We are still hoping to be in operation at Syringa so we will have two sites under our belt and we will become an official charter by next year,” said Kayla Roth-Phillips, Director of Strategic Development.
For more information on the Boys and Girls Club you can visit bgca.org.
