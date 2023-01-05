A local man turned his hobby into a booming business. Dan Gandy -- who is a veteran -- started Gandy Blacksmithing a couple of years ago and business has taken off.
Dan Gandy is a local veteran who started his business, Gandy Blacksmithing in 2021. His inspiration came from the show “Forged in Fire” - and he started by making a knife for a friend.
“Well it all started when I just made one knife and started advertising it on Facebook and it just started blowing up, one person asked and then another and people started telling each other and I just kept doing it,” said Dan Gandy, owner of Gandy Blacksmithing.
Gandy makes custom ordered pieces from knives and axes to various artwork. Everything is made from scratch… and Gandy can pretty much make anything.
“Well it depends on what you want. I usually start with a piece of 1095 steel and they will send me a picture of what they want and I will cut it to length or however they want me to do it and forge it out,” said Gandy.
Some of his specialties are damascus knives and axes. Damascus is two different types of metal that are forged and welded together -- one has nickel, one does not. and the nickel is the pattern that stands out in those pieces once it is placed in acid.
But -- in the midst of a booming business, Gandy also makes sure to give back. Once a month, he makes and gives away a free knife for an active service member or someone in law enforcement. Since he is a veteran himself, he wants them to know they are appreciated.
“While I was in there (the Military) I just saw a lot of the guys who were coming back and there was nothing really for them and here in Pocatello they used to have a Veterans center, but they don’t even have that anymore and it is just something I can do for them to give back to them,” said Gandy.
Gandy says seeing people's reactions to his creations is the best part.
“Just to see their face, the happiness and stuff like that. People will usually always comment about it, how much they love it and stuff like that, and just giving people joy with sending them knives, especially the veterans stuff and when a veteran sees his knife and calls me and thanks me for it… it is cool,” said Gandy.
Gandy also offers classes to build knives and axes. For more information go to his website at gandyblacksmithing.com or visit his Facebook page.
