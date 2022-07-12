Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot conditions with morning low temperatures only falling to 62 to 72 degrees, especially from Blackfoot and Craters of the Moon southward, and afternoon high temperatures reaching 94 to 99 degrees. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor early morning temperature recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&