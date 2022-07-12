All summer long gas prices have been on the rise.
After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers are finally seeing a bit of relief and more could be on the way.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem state is $5.21, which is four cents less than a week ago.
Meanwhile, the national average fell to $4.68 per gallon, which is 13 cents cheaper than a week ago and 32 cents less than a month ago. This is all due to the price of crude oil.
“The crude oil prices are starting to fall, yesterday they were at $104 a barrel, they were at $122 in June, they are under $100 today so anytime you get that main ingredient in finished gasoline becoming cheaper it is going to help us all. Obviously if that trend continues that is going to help and then demand is probably going to start slipping in the run up to labor day as we see people checking off those vacation plans and staying closer to home,” Said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Spokesman, Matthew Conde.
According to gasbuddy.com the lowest gas prices in Pocatello include Costco at $5.09 a gallon, Maverik, Flying J, Fred Meyer, and Exxon at $5.17 a gallon and Sinclair at $5.19 a gallon.
Pocatello is far from the cheapest gas in Idaho -- and there's a reason for that.
“There are lots of things happening on the city-wide level. Of course different populations, different delivery schedules. That final distribution is different for every area, and certainly a situation where you are next to a freeway doesn’t help in terms of all the through traffic that is obviously going to put different demand on the products that are there and potentially elevate those prices just a little bit,” Conde said.
There also may be a bit of relief after the summer holidays.
“There usually is a bit of a plateau after the fourth of July. People are fulfilling those family reunions and get togethers and all the vacation plans. What is interesting this time around is that there could be a bit of a teeter-totter effect where you see people who are getting those travels done, crossing it off, demands start to slide, prices start to dip, and then you see a whole other group of people who were on the fence about traveling that say let's go for it, prices are cheap enough let's do it,” Said Conde.
Today, Idaho ranks 7th in the country for most expensive fuel.
