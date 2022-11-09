A coffee shop with a twist now calls the Gate City home.... This coffee shop has been in the works for about a year…
Glean Coffee Roasters is officially open for business in Pocatello.
After more than a year of thought four owners put the idea out there and made it a reality…
“We started tossing around the idea that went from the business, to what that looked like. All of us had a passion for coffee, a passion for craft, a passion for community, a passion for our city that we live in and wanting to see some elevated options,” said Billy Chaddock, one of the owners of Glean Coffee Roasters.
They have everything from fresh roasted coffee, to homemade syrups and sauces, a full café, dairy products from Reed's Dairy, and everything locally supplied. But -- one thing in particular makes them a little different from other coffee shops…
“We are sourcing our beans from point of origin, so from Ethiopia, from Columbia, to Brazil from Mexico to Guatemala and we get them in green and we roast them right here,” said Chaddock.
Glean Coffee is mission oriented and they partner with different organizations and share some of their profits with those organizations…
“From day one, we teamed up with the Idaho Food Bank and we were able to supply 2-thousand meals, right now we are partnering up with PTSD Veteran Athletes to give them sporting equipment for vets who are suffering with PTSD, and so those are the things we are looking for and people to partner with,” said Chaddock.
Chaddock says the best part for him about opening Glean Coffee....
“Seeing people excited about it has been the best thing. You know, our excitement about what we are doing and what we are offering and how we are able to support the community. But what has been so exciting since we opened our doors is talking to people after they walk in and when they order a coffee and they say ‘man this is awesome.’”
Glean Coffee Roasters will have a ribbon cutting on Friday followed by a grand opening on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
They are located at 240 South Main Street.
As part of their grand opening, espresso drinks will be half price from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
