Goody's Deli and Pub has been in Pocatello for over 40 years… but when the previous owners decided to pass it on, Carlos and Jessica Allen were ready for their new adventure…
“We weren't busy enough with three kids and a dog. So we decided we wanted to take on something new. We’ve always wanted something of our own and to us it is more the end result, a retirement thing, and something for our kids to possibly take over or be a part of,” said Carlos Allen, the new owner of Goody’s Deli and Pub.
The Allen’s say there isn’t much that they are going to change as of right now, but they do hope to add more of a spark into the atmosphere for their customers. Carlos says his favorite part about their new ownership is being more involved in the community.
“I like seeing people, I like to get to talk to people, and know what is going on in the community. You get a lot of social talk down here.”
Goody's has a variety of food options, but they have one specific menu item that they are known best for…
“We have the pizza bomb… it is unique, no body else has it. Is it a calzone? Yeah, basically, but it is our own dough made every morning right here, our bread is baked every day, so it’s unique,” said Carlos Allen.
On top of their infamous pizza bomb, Goody’s also has 20 of the coldest beer taps in town.
But because they do serve beer, they also have two sides to the shop, one side for the deli alone and one side for the pub and deli combined.
Goody's also has specials each day, along with free pool, shuffle boards, and possibly in the future, foosball tables.
Carlos says he hopes one thing that his customers get out of coming to Goody’s is…
“A full belly. And, for a good price. We like to see the smiles on people’s faces when they say ‘that’s a darn good sandwich’, so that’s what we like to see every day.”
Goody's is open seven days a week until 8:30pm, and for all of you football lovers out there, they also have an NFL Sunday ticket to watch Sunday football.
