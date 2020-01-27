The grandmother of a missing Rexburg child speaks out after his parents were questioned in Hawaii on Sunday.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke with Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow. She expressed how she felt watching the mother off ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on an East Idaho News exclusive in Hawaii and how they are preparing to come back to East Idaho for what they are hoping will be a reunion with the kids.
Seven year old Joshua Vallow and his 17 year old sister Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.
Kay says she found out about the parents of the missing children, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell being in Hawaii after she saw an East Idaho News exclusive in Kaua’I on Sunday.
The parents of the missing kids didn’t have much to say in the East Idaho News exclusive after they were pulled over by Kaua’i police officers in the parking lot of Kaua’i Beach Resort in Hawaii and the SUV they were driving was impounded and had a warrant on the property.
The couple was questioned but never arrested.
“I felt like she was arrogant. She was demeaning to the kids, to not even acknowledge that they’re missing,” says Kay Woodcock, Joshua Vallow’s Grandmother.
Kay says they had a hunch the couple might be in Hawaii because that was Lori’s favorite place to be.
“Which happens to be Lori’s favorite resort in Kaua’i. I’ve stayed there several times with them, with her and Charles and the kids,” says Woodcock.
Law enforcement didn’t offer any details about Sunday’s operation, but Madison County authorities have filed a child protection order on behalf of Tylee and Joshua.
The order requires Lori Vallow physically produce Tylee and Joshua to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order.
The Woodcocks say they are going to travel to Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
“It’s scary, but I’m being optimistic in saying that just the next few days will probably pass very slowly, I’m sure because we’re waiting for Thursday to get here and I just feel like there will be some kind of resolution by Thursday, Thursday at the latest. Whether it’s happy or sad, I don’t know. In the meantime we’re going to keep hoping and praying that it will be a joyous occasion Thursday,” says Woodcock.
