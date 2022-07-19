After an impressive freshman season as a member of the Century boys basketball team, phenom Isiah Harwell is transferring to Utah's Wasatch Academy.
The school's basketball team is a member of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which includes national powerhouses including IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, and Oak Hill Academy.
Harwell and his father Ron say the transfer is not to garner scholarships, but rather to further Isiah's development on the court.
"Just to get better," Isiah said regarding the decision to transfer. "That's really it. Get better. Improve."
Isiah already holds scholarship offers from many major collegiate programs including Kansas, Texas, and Houston.
"We're blessed and fortunate that we don't have to worry about [scholarships]," Ron said. "That's not the case most of the time. But God has blessed us with this opportunity that that's not a concern."
Isiah is currently ranked #10 is ESPN's rankings for the Class of 2025.
