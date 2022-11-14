Hope and Recovery Resource Center has officially relocated to the City Center Campus building.
This new location is central to providing the most services for their patients.
Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to their new space and provides low cost lease payments to help the center sustain its services.
“The hope and recovery resource center really offers this peer support that people who are struggling with addiction or mental health really need support from others who have been through this type of thing. And then recovery coaching and the resources and tools that people really need and when they’ve had an addiction need some support. Those recovery coaches really help those folks to be successful and carry on to a better life after this,” says Shaun Menchaca, Portneuf Health Trust President & CEO.
This resource center is only one of nine in the entire state of Idaho.
The services are peer-run and tailored to each client based on their needs and circumstances… This location is better because it allows more than one resource under the same roof.
“Somebody comes in through the crisis center that might not otherwise go to another place, they can have a warm handoff from getting a care plan at the crisis center to a warm handoff to the recovery coaches and meeting the people that will care for them,” said Menchaca.
Some of the many services available are assisting in finding a counselor, writing a resume, technical training, activities to connect with others, and many other services to support the client. every service is completely free to help provide the most assistance to the community.
“I hope the clients at city center and hope and recovery really get a new start on life and feel that they are supported by our community and the people that care for them because there’s a lot of people in addiction services and recovery and mental health that are working really hard for our community. And in many ways I think about how our community in Pocatello, my words, kinda went from last to first. We went from not much to something that the rest of the state really envy's in that whole City Center effort and the businesses that support it,” said Menchaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.