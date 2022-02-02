The U.S. forest service and local law enforcement are investigating after ibuprofen-laced hot dogs have been found along Pocatello trails.
Multiple dogs have consumed these drug-laced hot dogs.
As little as 100mg of ibuprofen can exceed toxic levels in a dog. Timely medical attention is key to survival if your pet has ingested ibuprofen.
“So ibuprofen can damage the intestines and damage the stomach all the way down and can cause some really severe inflammation there. Once it is absorbed it also severely damages the kidneys and can really severely damage the liver,” says Michael Long, a veterinarian at Alpine Animal Hospital.
According to the forest service, people have been leaving the hot dogs along trails in the west-side ranger district.
“Be careful when you’re out and if you see something that doesn’t look right, report it. And make sure to keep your pets on a leash, it is the best way to keep them safe and keep them around you at all times.” says Jared Fisher, a Forest Service Public Affairs Officer.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is leading this investigation.
If you have any information on the case, or you find any hot dogs on local trails, contact the sheriff's office at 208-236-7111.
