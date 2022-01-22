A fundraiser for the Portneuf Unit of the American Fisheries Society will take place on January 29th. This fundraiser is a fishing derby at Sportsman's park on the west side of the American Falls Reservoir. It will feature a $500 first place prize for the largest rainbow trout and a $250 first place prize for perch.
In the rainbow trout category, there will also be a $250 cash prize for second place and a $150 cash prize for third.
The derby runs from 8:00am to 3:00pm. There is a $35 per person entry fee. Participants can register online at online and review all derby regulations at https://sites.google.com/site/portneufafs/afs-2022-ice-fishing-derby?authuser=0. For more information contact portneuf.afs@gmail.com.
