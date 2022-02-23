A new veteran owned and family operated coffee company has made its way to Chubbuck.
Idaho Coffee Company opened its trailer in June, but is expanding to something bigger.
Last June, a dream turned into a reality for Joe Terrell and his wife, Deidra.
After years of thought and research they opened Idaho Coffee Company in Chubbuck.
“It is a dream we have had for a long time, to come to Pocatello and start a coffee shop, and we are doing a trailer for now. We will have the main shop with two drive throughs open in the next couple of months, hopefully. and then we will still use the trailer and try to put it into a place where there’s not a lot of coffee options or use it at events,” Joe said.
Joe, a veteran himself, has specials each day for first responders and veterans.
“Every Monday, we are going to have free coffee, the regular black drip coffee called ‘Hells Canyon’, here at Idaho Coffee Company for not just veterans but first responders, police, military, active duty, etc. And then 50% off all of the other drinks besides coffee and then we also have 10% off for veterans every day,” Said Joe.
Idaho Coffee Company is family owned and operated, and Joe says working with his family is what he enjoys most.
“Just getting to work with my family finally, I worked off shore for several years and wanted to get back working with them day in and day out, so that’s what we’re doing, that and getting to interact with the people of the community,” Joe said.
Joe says there are two things that he hopes his customers can get when they go to Idaho Coffee Company.
“Well great coffee first of all, and then second to that would just be customer service, hopefully they see a happy friendly face every day at the window, and just have a good time chatting and finding out about each other and serving the community,” Said Joe.
Idaho Coffee Company is located at 322 E. Chubbuck Road they are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6am to 6pm.
